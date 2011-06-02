Romano returns to Mexico's Atlas

"Atlas FC informs it has reached an agreement with Mr Ruben Omar Romano to coach the red-and-blacks of Atlas. The Argentine coach comes for one year," Atlas said.

"(Romano) has a style of play in which his teams show a great attacking commitment and good ball control, he puts his faith in the juniors and, most importantly, gives them chances to play," they added.

It will be the 53-year-old Romano's second spell at the club after coaching them in 2006/07 and he replaces Benjamin Galindo.

Romano, a former midfielder who has spent all his coaching career in Mexico since 1998, steered Santos Laguna to two successive league finals last year but was sacked in February for making an insulting gesture to angry Saints fans.

He was kidnapped when he was coach at Cruz Azul in Mexico City in 2005 and held for 65 days before being freed by federal agents.