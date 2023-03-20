Romelu Lukaku to make sensational return to Premier League with a NON-big six club - report

Romelu Lukaku is keen on a return to the Premier League and will push for a move back to England this summer, with Aston Villa the surprise favourites to sign him.

That is according to Spanish news outlet Todo Fichajes, who claim the Villans will make a move for the Inter Milan forward, currently on loan from Premier League club Chelsea, when the summer transfer window opens.

Lukaku is said to be keen on staying at Inter, whom he helped fire to the Serie A title in 2021 before joining Chelsea in a deal worth €115 million. However, the Italian giants are unable to afford his colossal wages on a full-time basis and Chelsea aren't keen on seeing him return.

Lukaku's recent stint at Chelsea, his second transfer to the club during a well-travelled career, was a huge disappointment. The Belgian's form dramatically declined following a public spat with former manager Thomas Tuchel and he left on loan after just one season.

Despite that saga, Aston Villa are thought to be keen to take a gamble on Lukaku, who would still demand massive wages if he were to come to Villa Park. The 29 year old is seen as sure bet in terms of goals, with 121 Premier League strikes in just 278 appearances for clubs including Everton, Manchester United and parent club Chelsea.

Lukaku would demand a big transfer fee, though considerably less than the sum Chelsea paid to bring him back to Stamford Bridge a second time. Transfermarkt currently value Lukaku at approximately €55m.