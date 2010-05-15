Ronaldinho unsure he will stay at Milan

Inconsistent Milan will finish third in Serie A and coach Leonardo, very close to fellow Brazilian Ronaldinho, is leaving after just one season with a new coach yet to be identified.

Asked if he was 100 percent sure he would be at Milan next season, in-form Ronaldinho told Sky TV: "I don't know."

The forward, whose contract runs out at the end of next season, smiled and then quickly walked away from the microphone.

The former world player of the year had previously been asked about being left out of Dunga's provisional Brazil World Cup squad.

"My reply is here, on the field. If what I have done this season is not sufficient to go with the national team, that is his decision and I respect him a lot," said the 30-year-old, who scored 12 Serie A goals this term.

