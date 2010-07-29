Ronaldinho's fitness in focus again

"He will be out for around seven days," the Serie A club, who start their league campaign on August 29, said in a statement on Thursday.

The Brazilian did not take part in full training last week when Milan returned after the close season and instead worked on his fitness in the gym.

Media said he had put on weight but Milan said he was in decent shape and denied reports their inconsistent talisman would leave the club soon a year before his contract ends.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook