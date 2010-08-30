Ronaldo out for three weeks
By app
MADRID - Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo will be out of action for around three weeks with a bruised right ankle, the Spanish club said on their website on Monday.
The world's most expensive player suffered the injury during Real's La Liga opener at Real Mallorca on Sunday which finished 0-0.
He will miss Portugal's Euro 2012 qualifiers at home to Cyprus and away to Norway as well as Real's league game against Osasuna and their Champions League opener against Ajax.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.