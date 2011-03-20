Ronaldo out for up to three weeks
MADRID - Cristiano Ronaldo will be out of action for two to three weeks with a hamstring strain, the Spanish club said after a scan on the player's left thigh on Sunday.
The Portugal forward was substituted during the second half of Real's 2-1 derby victory away to Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Saturday.
Ronaldo suffered a hamstring injury in the same area against Malaga on March 3, and returned to action for the club's 3-0 Champions League win over Olympique Lyon last Wednesday.
He is likely to miss Portugal's friendly internationals against Chile and Finland later this month and will be a doubt for Real's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Tottenham Hotspur on April 5.
