Rooney apologises for expletives

The England international converted a penalty to complete a treble in 14 second-half minutes to help the leaders fight back from two goals down and after being mobbed by team mates he yelled an expletive into a camera.

"I want to apologise for any offence that may have been caused by my goal celebration especially to any parents or children that were watching," Rooney told the club's website.

"Emotions were running high and on reflection my heat of the moment reaction was inappropriate. It was not aimed at anyone in particular."

Rooney, 25, has endured a troubled season of injuries, off-field problems and a loss of form and Saturday's three goals took his league tally to 10.

His bad language prompted broadcasters to apologise immediately and local media reported the Football Association would examine the television footage.

Rooney made headlines at last year's World Cup for another television outburst when he turned to a camera and shouted: "Nice to see your home fans boo you. That's what loyal support is," after jeers greeted England's abject 0-0 draw with Algeria.