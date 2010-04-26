Rooney & Milner scoop PFA awards

The England and Manchester United striker, who has scored 34 goals for his club this season, was the clear winner of the main award ahead of fellow nominees Cesc Fabregas, Didier Drogba and Carlos Tevez.

That made it four years in a row it has gone to a United player following two for Cristiano Ronaldo and one for Ryan Giggs.

The 24-year-old Rooney missed United's 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday with a groin strain which might also rule him out of the final two league games of the season but he should be fit to lead England's attack at the World Cup.

Aston Villa midfielder James Milner won the Professional Football Association's (PFA) Young Player of the Year award.

