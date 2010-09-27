Rooney to miss Valencia match
By app
LONDON - Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has been left out of the squad travelling to Valencia for Wednesday's Champions League match, the Premier League club said on Monday.
Rooney came off after an hour with a sore ankle in the 2-2 draw with Bolton Wanderers on Sunday and manager Sir Alex Ferguson told the club's website his key front-man would not be fit to face the La Liga leaders.
United drew their first Group C game 0-0 with Rangers and the Spanish club crushed Bursaspor 4-0 to top the standings.
