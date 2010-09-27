Rooney to miss Valencia match

Rooney came off after an hour with a sore ankle in the 2-2 draw with Bolton Wanderers on Sunday and manager Sir Alex Ferguson told the club's website his key front-man would not be fit to face the La Liga leaders.

United drew their first Group C game 0-0 with Rangers and the Spanish club crushed Bursaspor 4-0 to top the standings.

