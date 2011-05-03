Rooney misses Man United training

"He didn't train this morning, he has a tight hamstring. He'll be alright tomorrow," Ferguson told a news conference on the eve of Wednesday's match at Old Trafford where United start with a 2-0 advantage from last week's first leg in Germany.

GEAR:Save 10% onChampions League shirts with Kitbag. Free delivery on orders over £50

With Sunday's potential Premier League title decider against Chelsea looming, Ferguson will rest players and has hinted that strikers Dimitar Berbatov and Michael Owen will be involved against the German side.