Rooney's brother named in MLS trials

Rooney was listed among the foreign guest players in the annual MLS Combine - four days of trial matches largely involving college players looking to enter the MLS draft, which allocates players to clubs, later in January.

GEAR:Save 20% on Man United home shirts with Kitbag. Free delivery on orders over £50

Like his more famous brother, the 20-year-old Rooney started his career in the youth system at Everton but made his professional debut for lower division club Macclesfield Town.

The attacking midfielder had trained with MLS teams Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers during the autumn of 2010 and will now come under the eye of scouts at the combine in Fort Lauderdale, Florida from Friday.

The combine will also feature players from Uruguay, Ecuador, Mexico, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand and Argentina.