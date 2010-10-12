Rosicky sets up Czech success
By app
VADUZ, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Playmaker Tomas Rosicky set up both goals as the Czech Republic grabbed a 2-0 victory against Liechtenstein in their Euro 2012 Group I qualifier on Tuesday.
The Czechs, who suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat by Lithuania in their group opener, pressed from the start and forced Liechtenstein keeper Peter Jehle into an early save before Tomas Necid took a pass from Rosicky and rifled a shot into the upper corner to open the scoring after 12 minutes.
The hosts had a few first half chances but Jehle was beaten again on 28 minutes when Rosicky dribbled around two defenders and set up 18-year-old striker Vaclav Kadlec whose low shot made it 2-0.
The Czechs, who beat Scotland 1-0 on Friday in Prague, have six points from three games and face world and European champions Spain next.
