Ross Laidlaw and Lewis Allan among Hibernian exodus

Hibernian have announced the departure of 13 first-team players.

Goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw, 22-year-old striker Lewis Allan and three players who rarely featured after signing short-term deals this season – Gael Bigirimana, Jonathan Spector and Miquel Nelom – have left.

Hibs had earlier announced the departures of midfielders Mark Milligan and Marvin Bartley, who are also on the list.

Loan players Adam Bogdan, Darnell Johnson, Ryan Gauld, Thomas Agyepong, Marc McNulty and Stephane Omeonga have returned to their parent clubs but Hibs are keen to re-sign the latter two.