Rossi dreaming of Barcelona move

The Italian international has been heavily linked with a move to the Nou Camp, while Inter Milan, Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur have all also been credited with an interest in the 24-year-old.

However, despite the Catalan giants not yet making an offer for Rossi, agent Federico Pastorello says Barcelona is his client’s preferred destination.

"It would be a dream for him to play for a team like Barca," he told Premium Calcio.

"There is nothing concrete at the moment, and it would be great if there were some kind of sign on Barca’s behalf.

"With an official negotiation, I believe we could reach an agreement."

Former Manchester United striker Rossi moved to Villarreal in 2007 and his 18 league goals helped the club finish fourth last season.

