Rossi set for sack after 7-0 drubbing

The Sicilian side, pushing for a European place earlier in the season, have slid down the Serie A table in recent weeks and were 5-0 down at half-time against a rampant Udinese with Alexis Sanchez scoring four goals and Antonio Di Natale three.

"Rossi has a one percent chance of staying. He has ruined my Palermo," Zamparini, who has made several idle threats to sell the club, told reporters.

"Rossi has destroyed this team. I told the coach to sort out the defence and he didn't. Rossi dropped Ezequiel Munoz and he is the best in defence. You can't play like that."

Rossi refused to resign but knows his fate is all but sealed.

"I'm not quitting. I'm a fighter," Rossi said. "There was a risk I'd be sacked before, nevermind now."