Rueda swaps Honduras for Ecuador

QUITO - Colombian Reinaldo Rueda, who steered Honduras to the World Cup in South Africa, was unveiled on Tuesday as coach of Ecuador.
Ecuador, who missed out on the 2010 tournament after reaching the previous two World Cups, signed former Colombia coach Rueda until the 2014 finals in Brazil. The 53-year-old replaces Ecuadorean Sixto Vizuete.
"The central objective will be to qualify for the World Cup," said Rueda, whose first commitment is next year's Copa America in Argentina.
Rueda coached Colombia from 2004 to 2006 before he took charge of Honduras. He quit as Honduras coach last month.
