Rushfeldt becomes Norway's top scorer

The 38-year-old, who had spells in England, Spain and Austria, scored with his left foot, right foot and a header to take his goal haul to 168.

Rushfeldt was substituted to rapturous applause just after completing his hat-trick with a bullet header.

Tromso scored a fourth in the final minute to win 4-0 and go top of the league table ahead of Stromsgodset.