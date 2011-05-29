Trending

Rushfeldt becomes Norway's top scorer

By

OSLO - Tromso striker Sigurd Rushfeldt struck a hat-trick against Brann to break Harald Brattbakk's record of 166 goals in Norway's top division on Sunday.

The 38-year-old, who had spells in England, Spain and Austria, scored with his left foot, right foot and a header to take his goal haul to 168.

Rushfeldt was substituted to rapturous applause just after completing his hat-trick with a bullet header.

Tromso scored a fourth in the final minute to win 4-0 and go top of the league table ahead of Stromsgodset.