Russia captain Denisov to miss Brazil friendly

"Everyone is ready 100 percent. The only problem is Denisov, who has a slight injury and will be rested on Monday," Capello told reporters without specifying the Zenit St Petersburg midfielder's injury.

Denisov's Zenit team-mate Roman Shirokov will lead out the Russians against the five-times world champions at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge ground in London.

Russia have had less than ideal preparation for the Brazil match after their World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland, that was originally scheduled for Friday, was postponed because of bad weather in Belfast.