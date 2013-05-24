Russia recruit two newcomers for Portugal tie

Twenty-six-year-old Granat (pictured) was included in Russia's squad for Euro 2012 by Capello's predecessor Dick Advocaat but has yet to make his international debut.

Kozlov, also 26, was a surprise addition to a 27-man squad, announced by Capello on Friday, having only attended Russia under-23 team's training camp some five years ago.

The Italian also recalled Spartak Moscow striker Artem Dzyuba for the first time since October but again overlooked experienced forwards Roman Pavlyuchenko and Pavel Pogrebnyak as well as former Russia captain Andrei Arshavin.

Russia, who top Group F with maximum 12 points from four matches, face Portugal in Lisbon on June 7.

The Portuguese are joint second along with Israel - a point behind - having played six games each.

Russia's qualifier against Northern Ireland, postponed following a heavy snowstorm in Belfast in March, has been rescheduled for August.