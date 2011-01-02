Trending

Saadane returns to Yemen

ALGIERS, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Rabah Saadane, who coached Algeria at last year's World Cup, has signed a three-year deal to take charge of Yemen, Algeria's APS news agency said on Sunday.

Saadane, who engineered a dramatic World Cup qualification play-off win over Egypt and then led Algeria to a draw with England in Cape Town at the finals, will coach Yemen's national team for a second time.

The 64-year-old spent 16 months in charge of their Asian side before departing in 2005. Yemen are 126th in the FIFA rankings.