Saag rescues Estonia with stoppage-time double
By app
TALLINN - Estonia substitute Kaimar Saag scored twice in stoppage-time to secure a 2-1 victory over the Faroe Islands in the first Euro 2012 qualifier on Wednesday.
The hosts trailed to a 28th minute strike from Joan Edmundsson and were then frustrated for long periods by solid defending from the Islanders who restricted their opponents to long-range strikes.
With time running out, Estonia turned the game on its head as Saag, a 62nd minute replacement, struck twice in as many minutes in injury time to get their Group C campaign off to a winning start.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.