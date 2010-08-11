Saag rescues Estonia with stoppage-time double

The hosts trailed to a 28th minute strike from Joan Edmundsson and were then frustrated for long periods by solid defending from the Islanders who restricted their opponents to long-range strikes.

With time running out, Estonia turned the game on its head as Saag, a 62nd minute replacement, struck twice in as many minutes in injury time to get their Group C campaign off to a winning start.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook