Safa finalise deal with new Bafana head coach

The South African Football Association (Safa) has finalised outstanding matters with the new incoming Bafana Bafana coach and confirmed that the announcement will be made next week.

The South African national team head coach job became available following the departure of coach Molefi Ntseki after Bafana failed to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The appointment of the new head coach was supposed to be announced last Saturday but the organisation had to postpone the announcement, citing Covid-19 travel restrictions.

However, Safa CEO, Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe has revealed that the new head coach of the national will be announced next week after the two parties finalised the deal.

'We have concluded and finalised all the outstanding matters and we will announce the new coach next week,' Motlanthe told Safa.

'The two parties (SAFA and new coach) have resolved all matters and what remains now is to officially announce him next week.'

South Africa will begin the Fifa World Cup qualifiers in Group G where they have been drawn alongside the likes of Ghana, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe.

Bafana Bafana kicks off their World Cup qualifying campaign with an away match against Zimbabwe in the first week of June 2021