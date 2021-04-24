Safa postpones Bafana coach announcement

The South African Football Association (Safa) has postponed the announcement of the new Bafana Bafana coach which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, citing Covid-19 travel issues.

The football governing body were expected to announce the nation teams new head coach at their headquarters, Safa House on Saturday, but were forced to delay the unveiling of Molefi Ntseki's successor.

With the postponement, it could indicate that the new South African head coach will be a coach coming from overseas.

The South African national team have since released the following statement on the postponement, which reads:

'BREAKING: The Bafana Bafana coach announcement scheduled for Saturday, 24 April 2021 has been postponed due to global Covid-19 travel issues.'

'We will reschedule the announcement to next week and further updates will be provided on this page.

'We apologize for the inconvenience caused.'