Sagna breaks leg in Spurs defeat

"The France team doctor, Fabrice Bryand, was informed by his Arsenal colleague of an unstable fracture to Bacary Sagna's right fibula," a FFF statement said.

"The defender will be operated on tomorrow and is expected to be out for around three months. Laurent Blanc has therefore called up Lille's Mathieu Debuchy."

France host Albania on Friday and Bosnia on October 11 as they look to wrap up qualification in the final two games.

Sagna's injury is another blow for Arsenal, who are in the unaccustomed position of 15th in the Premier League having sold leading midfielders Cesc Fabregas and Samir Nasri in August.