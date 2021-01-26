Saka inspires Arsenal to win over Southampton

Bukayo Saka scored one goal and assisted another as Arsenal's Premier League resurgence continued with an assured 3-1 victory over Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Gunners were on the back foot as early as the third minute when Stuart Armstrong found the back of the net with a first-time finish from James Ward-Prowse's corner to put the Saints ahead at St Mary's Stadium.

However, Southampton's lead only lasted five minutes after Granit Xhaka played an excellent pass to picked out Nicolas Pepe, who finished smartly to equalise.

Arsenal then took the lead for the first time in the game six minutes before half-time when Saka was played in by Alexandre Lacazette and rounded the stranded goalkeeper to score.

The visitors confirmed their victory in the 72nd minute when Cedric Soares's raking pass to the right picked out Saka, whose instant cross found Lacazette to convert at the far post.

Arsenal have now won five in six league matches to send them up to eighth place with 30 points, a point and three places above Southampton.