Salpingidis rejoins PAOK Salonika

PAOK, who have qualified for next season's Champions League for the second time, announced Salpingidis had signed a four-year deal on their website on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old started his career at PAOK in 1999 and made more than 100 appearances for the club before moving to Panathinaikos. His transfer provoked the anger of many PAOK fans and in a statement, Salpingidis sought to get them on his side.

"I know some people want to hear me say 'sorry', which would be easy to do but does not compare to real actions," he said. "I would be pleased if people judge me on what I do on the pitch and what I offer to the team."

Salpingidis made 174 appearances, scoring 56 goals for Panathinaikos and won the league and Cup with them last season.

"Some people have called me crazy for turning down some of the offers I received to return to PAOK," he said. "But I'm certain I've taken the best decision for my career and I have great ambition and desire to offer whatever I can to the team."



