Salzburg seal second successive title

German midfielder Simon Cziommer fired Salzburg ahead in the 14th minute and Roman Wallner scored direct from a free kick two minutes later.

It was Salzburg's sixth Austrian title, three of them coming since the club was bought and rebranded by the Red Bull soft drinks company in 2005 amid protests by the fans.

After dominating the season, Salzburg, coached by Dutchman Huub Stevens, lost their previous two games - including 1-0 at home to challengers Austria Vienna on Sunday - to send the title race to the wire.

They finished with 76 points from 36 games in the 10-team league, one ahead of Austria Vienna and a further two in front of Rapid Vienna.

Austria beat Ried 2-0 on Thursday while Rapid were 3-1 winners over Mattersburg.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook