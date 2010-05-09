Salzburg title celebrations foiled by offside flag

Nigerian defender Rabiu Afolabi headed in from a free-kick but, as players rushed to celebrate, the linesman raised his flag to the dismay of the home team, who slumped to a 1-0 home defeat by title challengers Austria Vienna.

Needing only a point to take the title, Salzburg were stunned when Zlatko Junuzovic scored from a free-kick in the second minute of injury time to hand them their only home league defeat of the season.

Coach Huub Stevens and several other Salzburg officials remonstrated furiously with the referee as he left the pitch while fans hurled missiles at the official.

Television replays showed another player had briefly gone into an offside position but did not appear to be interfering with play.

Salzburg are one point ahead of Austria Vienna and three clear of Rapid Vienna, who beat Sturm Graz 4-1, with one round of matches to play on Thursday.

