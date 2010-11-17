Samaras inspires Greece to win in Austria

Austria missed a fifth-minute penalty, Florian Klein seeing his shot saved by Alexandros Tzorvas, and had a Stefan Maierhofer goal harshly disallowed for a foul as they dominated the first half.

Samaras headed Greece in front shortly after the re-start from a Giorgios Fotakis cross before Austria captain Christian Fuchs rifled home an equaliser in the 67th minute.

As Austria continued to control the match, Samaras broke clear and found Fotakis who, from what was only Greece's second real chance, scored the winner with nine minutes left.

The extended Greece's unbeaten run to six matches since the World Cup, when they were knocked out in the first round.