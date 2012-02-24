Samba seals switch to big-spending Anzhi

Samba, who joined Rovers in 2007 from Hertha Berlin, had been unhappy at Ewood Park for some time.

Last month he had a transfer request rejected by the Premier League strugglers and later criticised the club's Indian owners Venky's for "not understanding English football."

Big-spending Anzhi, bankrolled by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, appointed Dutchman Guus Hiddink as coach earlier this month.

Anzhi have also signed big-name players such as Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o and Brazilian defender Roberto Carlos in the last year.

The transfer window closed in Russia on Friday.