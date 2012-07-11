Sampdoria deny Santon switch reports

The Italian only joined the Magpies last summer from Inter Milan, making 24 appearances as the club secured a top-five finish.

Speculation has been rife that Santon could be lured back to his homeland, with AS Roma reported to have already had one approach knocked back.

Sampdoria’s recent appointment of Ciro Ferrara has fuelled speculation about a possible move, with the 21-year-old having captained the under-21 national side during Ferrara’s reign in charge.

However, the Genoa-based club have insisted that they have not approached Newcastle over Santon’s availability, with their sights set on other targets.

"Santon has decided to go and play in a country where the football is different from ours," said Sampdoria sporting director Pasquale Sensibile.

"He is a player who is not part of our transfer objectives."