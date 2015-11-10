Sampdoria sack Zenga
Sampdoria have sacked Walter Zenga, with Vincenzo Montella expected to replace him at the helm.
Sampdoria have announced the sacking of head coach Walter Zenga on Tuesday.
Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Fiorentina – which left the club 10th in Serie A - was the last straw for president Massimo Ferrero.
Reports in Italy have suggested former Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Montella is set to be appointed as his replacement.
