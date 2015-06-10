Sampson encouraged despite England defeat
By Joe Brewin
England Women's boss Mark Sampson says his side have "given themselves a platform" despite their opening-day defeat to France on Tuesday.
Sampson's Three Lionesses went down to Eugenie Le Sommer's first-half strike in Moncton, and registered only one shot on target.
But the former Bristol Academy chief was full of his praise for his charges after a "strong display".
Click below to find out what Sampson had to say, hear the Offside Rule's round-up of Day Five and a fan's take on the France defeat.
