Sanchez Flores to leave Atletico Madrid

"This Sunday will be my last match at the Calderon (stadium)," Sanchez Flores said at a news conference on Saturday.

Sanchez Flores guided Atletico to victory in the Europa League and a runners-up spot in the King's Cup last season but they have failed to live up to expectations this term and the best they can hope for is a place in next season's Europa League.

A former Real Madrid and Valencia defender who was also capped by Spain, Sanchez Flores was appointed to replace Abel Resino in October 2009.