Sanchez Flores to leave Atletico Madrid
By app
MADRID - Atletico Madrid coach Quique Sanchez Flores will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of this season.
"This Sunday will be my last match at the Calderon (stadium)," Sanchez Flores said at a news conference on Saturday.
Sanchez Flores guided Atletico to victory in the Europa League and a runners-up spot in the King's Cup last season but they have failed to live up to expectations this term and the best they can hope for is a place in next season's Europa League.
A former Real Madrid and Valencia defender who was also capped by Spain, Sanchez Flores was appointed to replace Abel Resino in October 2009.
