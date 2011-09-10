Sanchez sidelined for up to eight weeks
MADRID - Barcelona forward Alexis Sanchez has torn a thigh muscle and may be sidelined for up to eight weeks, the European champions said.
The Chilean, signed from Udinese for around 37 million euros in July, was carried off on a stretcher after falling awkwardly in a challenge during the first half of Saturday's 2-2 La Liga draw at Real Sociedad.
"Alexis could be out for six to eight weeks," Barca said on their official Twitter feed.
Barca entertain AC Milan in their opening Champions League Group H game on Tuesday.
