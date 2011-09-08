Sandro signs five-year Spurs extension
LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur's Brazil midfielder Sandro has signed a new five-year contract, the club said on Thursday.
The 22-year-old made an impact in his debut season at the North London club, shining in their Champions League victory over AC Milan at the San Siro and scoring a spectacular goal against Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.
He has become a regular in the Brazil squad, winning seven caps, but is currently sidelined with a knee injury sustained on international duty at the Copa America.
Sandro joined Spurs from Internacional a year ago, following the Brazillian club's victorious Libertadores Cup campaign.
