Santon has successful knee surgery

The 19-year-old has missed much of the season after injuring his knee in an Italy Under-21 match in November although he played on Saturday to help a suspension-hit Inter beat Bologna 3-0 in Serie A.

The club did not say how long he is likely to be out of action, but the operation further reduces his already slender chances of making Italy's World Cup squad, after he picked up five caps last year.

