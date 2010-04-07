Santon has successful knee surgery
By app
ROME - Inter Milan's teenage full-back Davide Santon had successful arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on Wednesday, the Serie A leaders said on their website.
The 19-year-old has missed much of the season after injuring his knee in an Italy Under-21 match in November although he played on Saturday to help a suspension-hit Inter beat Bologna 3-0 in Serie A.
The club did not say how long he is likely to be out of action, but the operation further reduces his already slender chances of making Italy's World Cup squad, after he picked up five caps last year.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.