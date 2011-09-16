Santon sidelined with knee injury

"Newcastle United can confirm that Davide Santon sustained an injury to his right knee during training on Thursday which will keep him out of Saturday's match against Aston Villa, the club said on their website.

"The player had a scan on Thursday afternoon and will undergo treatment over the weekend and will be reviewed by a specialist early next week."

Newcastle scotched suggestions their new signing, who was set to make his debut at Villa Park after moving from Inter Milan in the transfer window, joined the club with a problem.

"Davide was injury-free when he completed his pre-signing medical examination and scans. The injury he sustained on Thursday is not connected to his previous injuries," United said.

The 20-year-old left-back was signed on a five-year deal to replace Spaniard Jose Enrique who moved to Liverpool. British media put the fee at five million pounds.