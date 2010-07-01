Santos named new Greece coach

"Fernando Santos will be the new coach of the national team for the next two years," the Hellenic Football Federation said in a brief statement on Thursday.

Rehhagel's contract expired following Greece's World Cup first-round exit in South Africa last week.

Portuguese Santos, 55, is to be officially presented at a news conference on Friday. His first match will be a friendly in Serbia on Aug. 11 before the Euro 2012 qualifying campaign gets underway the following month.

In May he ended a three-year stay at PAOK despite the prospect of Champions League football next season.

Santos opted not to renew his contract after guiding the team into the Champions League qualifying rounds by winning the playoffs.

He was selected by the Football League in February as Greece's coach of the decade at a ceremony to celebrate the last 50 years of football in the country.

Santos has also had spells at Panathinaikos and AEK Athens, the club he led to Greek Cup success in 2002.

