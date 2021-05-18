São Tomé international Nazaré begins Chiefs trial

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that São Tomé international Jardel Nazaré has begun training with the club as he looks to earn a deal with the Glamour Boys.

The 26-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving Georgian side FC Saburtalo Tbilisi in December 2020.

Nazare was born in São Tomé and represented his country six times, including both Africa Cup of Nations qualifier-defeats against South Africa.

He, however, broke into professional football in Portugal where he spent four years and two different spells playing for Oleiros, Uniao De Madeira and Naval 1 De Maio, while he also spent two seasons in Lithuania at FC Stumbras.

Nazare has featured mainly as a left-back but can also play in midfield and will be hoping to impress Gavin Hunt in training.