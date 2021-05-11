Sasman: Chiefs hyped up for derby against Swallows as they target top-8 finish

Kaizer Chiefs defender Yagan Sasman says Amakhosi are fired up for the Soweto derby against Swallows as they look to snap their winless run and edge towards a top-eight finish.

Chiefs face Swallows at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday as they look to bounce back from two shock defeats by relegation candidates Chippa United (0-1) and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (1-2), which were sandwiched by a draw with Bloemfontein Celtic.

Chiefs face a busy end to the season as they look to battle for a top-eight spot in the league while still competiting in the Caf Champions League.

However, left back Sasman says the team are well aware of the significance of beating the Birds if they’re to achieve their top-eight ambition. Even so, the 24-year-old full back still expects a challenging match at FNB Stadium.

'The game is going to be difficult for us. Of course, it’s a Soweto derby and all derbies are difficult. The guys are hyped up because it’s a very important game for us; in fact, every game is important for us now because we need to win each and every game,' Sasman told Chiefs’ media department.

'Our goal is to make the top eight, so every three points are vital. Swallows have been doing well throughout the season. We know what to expect from them. We’re preparing well for the game.

'I have been in and out of the team. I haven’t been always playing this season. It’s been difficult, mentally as well, but we as players have been pushing each other on and off the field,' noted Sasman.

'If you’re not playing, you support the guys on the field. In training you just try to improve and be ready for your next opportunity.'