Schaefer to leave Cologne at end of season
By app
BERLIN - Cologne coach Frank Schaefer has decided to leave at the end of the season citing personal reasons, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday.
"We tried everything to convince Frank to stay and that that would be the best for Cologne. But we did not have a chance," club president Wolfgang Overath told reporters after the coach announced his decision to the board.
Schaefer took over from Zvonimir Soldo in October with the team anchored in the bottom spots and has steered them away from danger. Cologne are in 12th place on 35 points.
