Schalke dismiss Huntelaar rumours

The Holland international has been in scintillating form for the Bundesliga side, netting 48 times in all competitions as Schalke secured a top-three finish.

The former Real Madrid and Milan man's displays have seen him linked with a big-money summer move away from the club, with financially-backed Malaga believed to be keen on taking him back to Spain.

Schalke general manager Horst Heldt is aware of the speculation, but feels the 28-year-old will opt to remain at the Veltins Arena.

"Huntelaar does have a €20 million buyout clause, and the rich club can afford it," Heldt is quoted as saying in Bild.

"But, Klaas-Jan has always stressed that he wants to be a champion. This he can be only with Real or Barcelona in Spain.

"I do not think he wants to go there. What would he do there? Since nothing more than the weather is better."