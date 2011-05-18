Schalke extends Gazprom deal

Schalke said on their website the deal with Russia's top natural gas firm was finalised in Moscow on Tuesday night and will keep Gazpom as sponsors until June 2017.

"During the conversations, the great success of the partnership between Schalke 04 and Gazprom was emphasised," said the club, based in the industrial city of Gelsenkirchen.

"Gazprom quickly established itself at the top of the German football sponsorship through the deal with Schalke and has stayed there for several years."

The DPA news agency said the deal could be worth up 15 million euros a year to the club.

Schalke, who won their last German title in 1958, have finished twice in the Bundesliga in the last five seasons.