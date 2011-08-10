Schalke: No plans to sell Huntelaar

Huntelaar joined Schalke in August 2010 on a three-year deal but after a good start to last season the 27-year-old former Real Madrid and AC Milan player failed to impress despite Schalke's run to the Champions League semi-finals.

"Klaas has a contract with us and there is no reason to think about something like that [selling him]," Rangnick told reporters. "It is like asking me if I want to sell the stadium."

Rangnick said he was planning the season with "each and every single" player in the squad. German media had reported that Russia's Rubin Kazan were among clubs interested in Huntelaar.