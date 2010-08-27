Schalke sign Deac from Cluj

The 24-year-old, who won two Romanian championships and three consecutive domestic cups with Cluj, has signed a three-year contract. No financial details were released.

"He can play both left and right in the offence and has playmaking abilities as well," said Magath, who opted for Deac after failing to sign playmaker Zvjezdan Misimovic from Wolfsburg.

"After it became clear that a Misimovic transfer would not happen, we acted quickly to sign this great Romanian talent," Magath said.

Schalke and Cluj are both in this season's Champions League group stage.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums