Schmelzer extends Dortmund contract

The 23-year-old, who has been at Dortmund since 2005 and has one cap for Germany, extended his contract by an additional year until 2014, the Bundesliga leaders said on Tuesday.

"With Marcel we have now committed another important player for a longer time for the future planning of the club," said sports director Michael Zorc on the club website.

The Ruhr valley club have already guaranteed the services of Mats Hummels and Nuri Sahin until 2013 and Mario Goetze, Kevin Grosskreutz and Neven Subotic until 2014.