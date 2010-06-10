Schuster new Besiktas coach

Denizli announced his resignation for health reasons last week.

Besiktas agreed a two-year contract with German Schuster, who will earn 2.6 million euro a year, it said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

Schuster coached Real Madrid in 2007-2008. The former Real player took over from Italian Fabio Capello in June 2007 and helped them to a second straight title. He was sacked in December 2008.

Besiktas finished the season fourth in the domestic league, which was won by Bursaspor.

