Schwarzer sidelined until end of January
By app
Fulham goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has been ruled out of action for four to six weeks after suffering a neck injury, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
The Australian will miss Fulham's final Europa League group stage game later on Wednesday and the FA Cup third-round tie against Charlton Athletic next month.
David Stockdale, chosen in the England squad last month and currently on loan at Championship Ipswich Town, has been recalled by the London-based club.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.