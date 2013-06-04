Trending

Schweinsteiger undergoes minor foot surgery

Bayern Munich holding midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has undergone minor foot surgery but will be ready to start pre-season training later this month, the Champions League winners said on Monday.

Schweinsteiger, who helped Bayern win a treble of European Cup and German league and cup titles this season, was operated on Monday to remove bone fragments, the club said during a news conference.

The Germany international has already returned to Munich.

"He will be back in time for the training start to the new season on June 26," Bayern said.